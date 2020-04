Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 23:58 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump and some of his officials are flirting with an outlier theory that the new coronavirus was set loose on the world by a Chinese lab that let it escape.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/16/trump-aides-float-chinese-lab-theory-on-origins-of-coronavirus/