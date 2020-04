Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 22:58 Hits: 3

California will be the first state to give cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the coronavirus, offering $500 apiece to 150,000 adults who were left out of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/15/california-to-give-cash-payments-to-immigrants-hurt-by-virus/