Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 14:08 Hits: 4

Retail sales plunged an unprecedented 8.7% last month as the outbreak forced a near total stop to commerce across the nation.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/15/stocks-sink-on-wall-street-as-grim-economic-news-pours-in/