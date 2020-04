Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 05:20 Hits: 7

The official death toll from the coronavirus soared in New York City after health authorities began including people who probably had COVID-19, but died without ever being tested.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/14/death-toll-soars-after-nyc-counts-probable-fatalities/