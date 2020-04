Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 17:59 Hits: 2

“We don’t have a king in this country. We didn’t want a king, so we have a Constitution and we elect a president,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/14/cuomo-trump-not-a-king-cant-force-states-to-reopen/