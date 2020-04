Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 20:10 Hits: 2

As the globe faces a new pandemic in COVID-19, some of our actions are eerily similar to those of our ancestors.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/04/14/coronavirus-black-death-rumours-and-remedies-show-how-little-people-have-changed/