Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 13:53 Hits: 3

“Live from Zoom,” Kate McKinnon said during an opening conference call, “It's sometime between March and August.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/13/snl-returns-for-work-at-home-version-with-host-tom-hanks/