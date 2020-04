Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 03:09 Hits: 4

The $2.2 trillion package that Congress approved to offer financial help during the coronavirus pandemic has one major exclusion: millions of immigrants who do not have legal status in the U.S. but work here and pay taxes.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/12/millions-of-taxpaying-immigrants-wont-get-stimulus-checks/