Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 21:40 Hits: 2

At the end of a week officials had warned would be this generation's Pearl Harbor, White House officials pointed to hopeful signs that the spread of the coronavirus could be slowing, even as President Donald Trump insisted he would not move to reopen the country until it is safe.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/10/white-house-points-to-hopeful-signs-as-deaths-keep-rising/