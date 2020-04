Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 00:05 Hits: 4

The White House launched an unusual attack on the congressionally funded Voice of America, the U.S. broadcaster that for decades has provided independent news reporting around the world.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/10/white-house-slams-voice-of-america-voa-fights-back/