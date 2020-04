Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 13:54 Hits: 3

Israeli Jews are being forced to scale back or cancel beloved traditions and rituals marking Passover, the holiday celebrating Israelites’ freedom from Egyptian bondage and referencing biblical plagues.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/08/passover-in-isolation-dampens-holiday-mood-in-israel/