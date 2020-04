Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:58 Hits: 3

Almost as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic began, graphs and many other visualisations charting the rise of the virus started to multiply.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/04/08/three-graphs-that-show-a-global-slowdown-in-covid-19-deaths/