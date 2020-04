Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020

Chicago's mayor pledged an aggressive public health campaign aimed at the city's black and brown communities amid alarm that an overwhelming number of African American residents were among the people to die of COVID-19 in early data.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/06/rate-of-covid-19-deaths-illness-among-black-residents-alarms-cities/