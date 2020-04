Articles

Published on Monday, 06 April 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would lend 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New York and other states experiencing a crush of coronavirus-related hospitalizations, even as he said the nation's most populous state needs to find more ventilators of its own.

