60-Second Civics: Episode 3940, The Framers Debate How to Select a President

The Framers of the Constitution wanted a president who would be like George Washington, in fact, the expected Washington to be the first president. Washington was patriotic, honest, devoted to the public good, and not interested in using power for his own advantage. But they knew that no president would be a saint, so they discussed how to select future presidents who would be as qualified as Washington.
Center for Civic Education
60SecondCivics-Episode3940.mp3
Duration: 75 seconds

http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3940.mp3

