Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 13:16 Hits: 7

People living in one Queens zip code just south of LaGuardia Airport were roughly four times as likely to have tested positive as people in the gentrified section of Brooklyn that Mayor Bill de Blasio calls home.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/02/poorer-nyc-neighborhoods-hit-hardest-by-virus/