Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 13:28 Hits: 6

The songwriter, known for his work on the movie "That Thing You Do!" and television show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," was 52.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/02/adam-schlesinger-of-fountains-of-wayne-dies-from-coronavirus/