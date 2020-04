Articles

Wednesday, 01 April 2020

60SecondCivics-Episode3937.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Article II of the Constitution lays out the powers of the executive branch of government. It is much shorter than Article I and is written in more general terms. The Framers of the Constitution wanted an executive branch with enough power to carry out its responsibilities yet not strong enough to overwhelm the other branches.

