Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 22:53 Hits: 4

The husband of Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler acquired as much as $415,000 in stock in DuPont de Nemours, a chemical company that manufactures protective equipment in exceedingly high demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/01/georgia-sen-loeffler-gets-renewed-scrutiny-over-stock-moves/