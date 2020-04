Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/01/what-you-need-to-do-to-get-your-government-stimulus-check/