Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 23:21

The $2 trillion legislative package moving through Congress to shore up the U.S. economy devastated by the coronavirus was carefully written to prevent President Donald Trump and his family from profiting from the federal fund.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/03/26/virus-relief-package-could-help-trump-kushner-businesses/