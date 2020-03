Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 23:45 Hits: 5

Chicago’s plan to reserve at least 1,000 hotel rooms through partnerships with five hotels is the first such sweeping strategy unveiled in the U.S. aimed at relieving the pressure on hospitals that are the only option for the seriously sick.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/03/25/chicago-uses-hotels-for-quarantine-to-ease-hospital-demand/