Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 14:06 Hits: 7

As Americans stockpiled food and medicine and retreated indoors, federal agencies moved forward on rollbacks that included a widely opposed deregulatory action by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/03/24/trump-agencies-steadily-push-rollbacks-as-pandemic-rages/