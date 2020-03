Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 07:00 Hits: 7

60SecondCivics-Episode3928.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia would not have supported the Constitution without compromised that protected slavery in the South. This would have dire consequences for the country.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3928.mp3