Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 23:40 Hits: 8

Hours after hundreds of people welcoming missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints crowded together in an airport parking garage, authorities announced new rules to prevent it from happening again during the coronavirus crisis.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/03/23/mormons-chided-for-airport-welcoming-of-missionaries/