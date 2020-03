Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 15:46 Hits: 3

In a clash of gut instinct versus science, President Donald Trump and the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, publicly sparred over whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with coronavirus disease.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/03/21/trump-vs-fauci-presidents-gut-sense-collides-with-science/