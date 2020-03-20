60-Second Civics: Episode 3925, Conflict Over Tariffs at the Philadelphia Convention

Articles

There was a conflict at the Philadelphia Convention over the issue of tariffs. The North was in favor of giving the national government the ability to levy tariffs in order to protect Northern industries, especially from British producers. The South feared that giving the national government this power would hurt Southern agriculture and the South's ability to buy manufactured goods from Europe.

