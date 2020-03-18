The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 3923, One Person, One Vote in State Legislatures

Because of the Great Compromise, reached during the Philadelphia Convention in 1787, each state has equal representation in the Senate regardless of population and proportional representation in the House of Representatives. However, the Supreme Court has ruled that both houses of state legislatures must follow the principle of "one person, one vote," meaning that representation in each house must be in proportion to the population.
Center for Civic Education
