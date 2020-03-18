60-Second Civics: Episode 3923, One Person, One Vote in State Legislatures

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 07:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode3923.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Because of the Great Compromise, reached during the Philadelphia Convention in 1787, each state has equal representation in the Senate regardless of population and proportional representation in the House of Representatives. However, the Supreme Court has ruled that both houses of state legislatures must follow the principle of "one person, one vote," meaning that representation in each house must be in proportion to the population.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3923.mp3