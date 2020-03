Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 16 March 2020

Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a sweeping shelter-in-place mandate affecting nearly 7 million people, ordering residents to stay at home and go outside only for food, medicine and outings that are absolutely essential.

