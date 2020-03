Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 07:00 Hits: 5

60SecondCivics-Episode3918.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Virginia Plan was drafted by James Madison before the start of the Philadelphia Convention. Coming to the convention with a well-considered plan was a good idea. The Virginia Plan's idea for a system of federalism and legislative, executive and judicial branches made it into the Constitution. But Madison's plan for proportional representation in both houses of Congress did not.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3918.mp3