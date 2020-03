Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 17:11 Hits: 5

The novel coronavirus can live for two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. But cleaning your phone improperly can damage it.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/03/13/how-to-clean-the-bundle-of-germs-that-is-your-phone/