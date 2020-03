Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 22:18 Hits: 8

A second person who was at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus. That's according to a Republican official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/03/13/2nd-person-with-trump-at-mar-a-lago-tests-positive-for-virus/