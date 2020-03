Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 13:18 Hits: 5

That's the otherworldly forecast from Swiss and other European astronomers who have detected clouds full of iron droplets at a hot Jupiterlike planet 390 light-years away.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/03/12/its-cloudy-with-a-chance-of-iron-rain-at-hot-faraway-world/