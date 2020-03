Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 00:40 Hits: 5

Video showing New York City police officers arresting a young black man sparked outrage and elicited questions about the amount of force used to make the arrest.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/03/05/video-of-black-mans-arrest-spurs-outrage-nypd-probe/