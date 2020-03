Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 08:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode3909.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



By 1787, it was obvious that the Articles of Confederation would need to be reformed. So, Congress called for a meeting in Philadelphia to improve the Articles. Instead, the delegates drafted a new Constitution.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3909.mp3