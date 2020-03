Articles

60SecondCivics-Episode3908.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Many Revolutionary War veterans had never been paid their wages. They had problems paying their debts in the late 1780s, and some lost their homes and farms and were sent to prison. This caused a rebellion and a crisis for the early republic.

