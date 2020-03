Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 02:20 Hits: 7

President Donald Trump said that his “journey” in the nation’s highest office would have been a failure had he not be able to rid the government of people he says are “bad.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/29/trump-says-getting-rid-of-bad-people-made-him-successful/