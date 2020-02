Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 23:51 Hits: 6

ABC News has suspended political reporter David Wright after he was recorded in a barroom conversation calling President Donald Trump a "nightmare spouse that you can't win an argument with."

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/26/abc-news-suspends-reporter-caught-in-project-veritas-sting/