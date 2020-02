Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 00:48 Hits: 5

The mother and grandmother of a 15-month-old girl who disappeared in Tennessee are both in jail after giving conflicting accounts of the toddler's disappearance.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/26/missing-toddlers-mother-grandmother-jailed-in-tennessee/