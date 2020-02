Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 00:57 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the coronavirus threat brings, and he put his vice president in charge of overseeing the nation's response.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/26/trump-says-us-very-ready-for-virus-pence-to-lead-response/