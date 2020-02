Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

While Trump is genuinely popular in India, his clamorous and carefully choreographed welcome was also about Asian geopolitics, China’s growing power and a masterful Indian politician who gave his American visitor exactly what he wanted.

