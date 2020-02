Articles

After the Declaration of Independence, the states wrote their own constitutions, which normally included a bill of rights. Although the rights protected by state bills of rights varied, all included rights for people accused of a crime. Some included the idea that civic virtue was essential to preserving freedom.

