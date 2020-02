Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 00:36 Hits: 2

Former national security adviser John Bolton denounced the House’s impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as ”grossly partisan” and said his testimony would not have changed Trump’s acquittal in the Senate,

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/20/bolton-testimony-wouldnt-have-changed-impeachment-outcome/