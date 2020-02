Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 18:16 Hits: 1

After a self-identified atheist requested the plates in 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet denied the request on the basis it violated anti-discrimination guidelines.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/19/agency-ordered-to-pay-fees-in-im-god-license-plate-case/