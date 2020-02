Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 08:00 Hits: 1

60SecondCivics-Episode3894.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Massachusetts was the last of the original thireen states to write its constitution, but it was a model for the U.S. Constitution.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3894.mp3