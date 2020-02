Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 00:36 Hits: 1

After more than three decades on death row, Don Johnson weighed the options for his own demise: He could keep a promise to his daughter that he wouldn't die in the electric chair. Or, he could opt for the chair and avoid a method that he had heard might make him feel like he was being buried alive.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/18/ultimate-choice-tennessee-inmates-wrestle-with-how-to-die/