Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 00:40 Hits: 3

More than 300 American cruise ship passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, were being quarantined at military bases in California and Texas after arriving from Japan on charter flights.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/17/american-cruise-passengers-quarantined-at-us-military-bases/