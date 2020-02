Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 08:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode3892.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



After the American Revolution, voting was not extended to everyone, although a larger percentage of people were allowed to vote in the United States than in Great Britain. Government was organized in similar ways in most states.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3892.mp3