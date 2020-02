Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 17:02 Hits: 3

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that he doesn’t believe the U.S. will pursue war with his country, because it will harm President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/16/irans-president-trump-doesnt-want-war-ahead-of-2020-vote/