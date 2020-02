Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 21:04 Hits: 4

Facebook’s green light for political campaigns to pay prominent social media users to spread their messages is highlighting the difficulties around setting rules for the fast-changing world of online political campaigning.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/15/facebooks-influencers-nod-shows-murky-side-of-campaign-ads/